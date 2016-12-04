Toys 4 Tots Parade helps Valley Rescue Mission

Motorcyclists from around Georgia came together outside the Columbus Civic Center Sunday morning for the 34th annual Toys 4 Tots Parade.
Under a gray sky and in steady rain, hundreds of bikers brought toys to the location that were placed on trucks for the Valley Rescue Mission and purchased t-shirts and other items with the proceeds going for the same cause.
Around noon, the bikers led by Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley in a truck and Columbus Police vehicles drove to Flat Rock Park in Columbus..
Steve Gumm, a spokesman for the Iron Cross Motorcycle Club, was not sure how many bikers took part in the actual ride this year. The number was down from about 1,000 he said took part about five years ago.
Even bikers who did not ride took part through the year gathering items for Valley Rescue Mission.
There were numerous sponsors. Just a few were the Columbus Association of Motorcyclists, Dollar General, Rivertown Ford, Chattahoochee Harley Davidson, Extreme Power Sports, Luke’s Pub and Steakhouse, Smokey Pig BBQ, Atomic Tattoo, Deorio’s Pizza Inn and Stephens Auto Glass & Paint.
“We work on this throughout the year,” Gumm said.
He said many places allow collection boxes to be placed at their location. Others just make a donation.
Gumm said Valley Rescue Mission distributes the toys and not the bikers.
“The Valley Rescue Mission does great work. We know that there are a lot of needy children and we saw the opportunity to help and give them a good Christmas,” he said.
He added that some people have the wrong impression of motorcycle riders and doing charitable work like this is good for their image.
“We do a lot of community work which does not get much notice,” he said.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
