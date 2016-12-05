Gasoline is much cheaper in Alabama than Georgia

1:46 Toys 4 Tots Parade Pause

0:44 Family of Peggy Gamble thanks community, police for support

3:00 Seniors bring Ford Model As back on the road

0:47 Be there the moment Jordan Vocational High School learned they won Quaker State's Best in Class Challenge

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:25 DUI victim: “We didn’t have a choice, he did”

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

7:12 Woman describes how she fought off kidnapping attempt

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas