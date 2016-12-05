Gasoline is much cheaper in Alabama than Georgia

The average price on a gallon of gasoline in Georgia is about 14 cents higher than across the border in Alabama, according to the American Automobile Association’s ratings released today.
The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Georgia is $2.12 compared to $1.98 in Alabama. But Georgia’s process are still well below the national average of $2.18, AAA reports.
AAA updates fuel price averages daily on its website. Every day up to 120,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
