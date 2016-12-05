St. Francis lighting program Tuesday at 6 p.m.

St. Francis Hospital invites the community to join its 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion, accessible via St. Francis Avenue.
Sparkling white lights will be turned on at the end of the brief program to convey the purity of the season and wish all a joyful holiday season, according to a release.
Downtown Elementary will entertain the crowd with Christmas music, and Santa will be on hand to take pictures and spread cheer. Holiday refreshments and children’s activities will be available following the program.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
