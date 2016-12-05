Local

December 5, 2016 11:27 AM

Santa plans his annual visit to Riverside

By Mike Owen

Santa pays a visit every December to Riverside, the home of Fort Benning's commanding general.

The public is invited to come and meet Santa at Riverside on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 5-8 p.m. The popular free event will include prizes, games, face painting, cookies and cocoa, and a chance for your children to meet Santa, climb on his lap, and share their hopes and dreams for world peace, an end to hunger and a viable alternative energy source -- or an iPhone 7.

You’re advised to dress warmly and expect long lines. Riverside is at the intersection of Vibbert and Lumpkin on post. For more information, call 706-545-1853.

