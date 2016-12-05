Sheriff’s candidates make last pitch before Tuesday runoff

0:48 Recorder's Court:Detective gives details of arresting Angelo Short Pause

0:47 Be there the moment Jordan Vocational High School learned they won Quaker State's Best in Class Challenge

0:26 Coroner: Columbus teen dies after Nov. 21 auto accident

2:06 Chiefs safety told his mom he'd 'be back' after giving her touchdown ball. He was right

0:44 Family of Peggy Gamble thanks community, police for support

3:05 Children of woman killed Monday grieve while remembering her spirit and kindness

2:58 Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock

1:54 Kerryon Johnson: Offense has to 'hold up its end of the bargain more’

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company