December 5, 2016 1:26 PM

Fort Benning to hold annual Christmas tree, menorah lighting

By Larry Gierer

Fort Benning will hold its annual Christmas tree and menorah lighting ceremony on Tuesday.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Field of Four Chaplains, which is adjacent to the Main Post Chapel near Doughboy Stadium.

Preceding the ceremony, the Maneuver Center of Excellence Band will entertain.

Following the lighting, Fort Benning emergency services personnel will take Santa Claus inside the Main Post Chapel annex where he will hear requests for gifts.

The event is free and open to the public.

There will be refreshments.

