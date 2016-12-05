UGA School of Law honors Butler family

0:44 Family of Peggy Gamble thanks community, police for support Pause

3:00 Seniors bring Ford Model As back on the road

0:48 Recorder's Court:Detective gives details of arresting Angelo Short

0:47 Be there the moment Jordan Vocational High School learned they won Quaker State's Best in Class Challenge

1:16 Coming Soon: Little Free Libraries soon to appear in a neighborhood near you

2:01 New program introduces students to skilled labor careers

2:06 Chiefs safety told his mom he'd 'be back' after giving her touchdown ball. He was right

2:58 Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock

1:46 Toys 4 Tots Parade