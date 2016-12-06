Local

December 6, 2016 7:45 AM

Meet Santa, bring the pets a gift at PAWS Humane

By Mike Owen

You can bring your two-legged or four-legged friends to PAWS Humane this Saturday to see Santa PAWS, the animal shelter has announced.

Santa will be at the PAWS Humane shelter Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to pose for pictures. Bring your own camera to mark the moment.

The shelter, which is at 4900 Milgen Road, has posted a wish list for their orphans, so they can have something under the tree on Christmas morning:

Peanut butter, cat litter, cat toys and dog toys, chicken or beef broth, Purina 1 Dog Chow, Purina Puppy Chow, Purina Cat Chow, newspaper, puppy training pads, bleach (non-scented), training treats (soft, bite-sized), hot dogs and cheese sticks, hollow bones, postage stamps, Nylabone dog toys, yogurt.

