AroundTown: Get your pet’s picture made with Santa, watch the Polar Express, Voices from all over

Museum to hold auction
Wood-turned crafted bowls made by renowned artists Philip and Matt Moulthrop will be available for purchase at a live auction at The Columbus Museum 6-8 p.m. Thursday. The bowls, made of longleaf pine, are created from the 19th century Eagle & Phenix Dam and some contain traces of history such as original wooden nails. These are the only bowls made from wood. The public can view the bowls and make silent bids on-site during regular Museum hours Wednesday and Thursday. Light refreshments will be served during the event. Proceeds from the auction benefit the Museum. Visit www.columbusmuseum.com for more information.
Family Theatre
The Family Theatre is bringing back its Christmas production of “Fancy Nancy’s Splendiferous Christmas” 7:30 p.m. nightly Thursday through Sunday and Dec. 15-17. Patrons are welcome to bring food and sit at tables at the theatre. In this musical, Nancy learns that the true meaning of Christmas is not about everything being perfect, but that love, family and giving are what make Christmas so special. Reservations can be made by calling 706-366-7196 or by going online to familythreatre.org. The theatre is located at 2100 Hamilton Road.
The Polar Express is back
All aboard for “The Polar Express” on the Giant Screen Theater inside the National Infantry Museum. Children wearing their pajamas will receive a free hot chocolate and the train’s conductor will make appearances at many of the screenings to punch exclusive gold tickets. Showings are this month. Visit nationalinfantrymuseumfoundation.org for times.
Santa is coming to a library near you
It’s the holiday season and Santa wants to stop by from the North Pole to read stories and give little gifts to all the good girls and boys. The schedule is:
▪ Cusseta-Chattahoochee Public Library, 11:30 a.m. Saturday
▪ Mildred L. Terry Public Library, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday
▪ Marion County Public Library: 11 a.m. Dec. 16
▪ Parks Memorial Public Library: 11:30 a.m. Dec. 17
▪ Columbus Public Library: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 19
▪ North Columbus Public Library: 4 p.m. Dec. 22
Visit http://www.cvlga.org for additional info.
Voices of the Valley
Children from all over the region come together to experience and share the joy of singing in this choral program under the direction of faculty member Michelle Herring. The event is 7 p.m. Wednesday at Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. There is no fee to attend. Call 706-649-7225 for more details.
Santa PAWS is coming to town
Bring your kids, two-legged or four-legged, to take their picture with Santa at PAWS Humane 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Bring your camera, there will not be a photographer on site. And while you’re here, maybe you can make a donation. Items needed: peanut butter, cat litter, cat and dog toys, newspaper, puppy training pads, Large/XL Kong toys, chicken and beef broth, Purina 1 Dog Chow (burgundy bag), Purina Puppy and Cat Chow (blue bags), non-scented bleach, hot dogs and cheese sticks, nylabone chew toys, yogurt and hollow bones. PAWS is located at 4900 Milgen Rd. Go to www.pawshumane.org for more details.
