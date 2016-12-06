Publix donates $75,000 to build Columbus family a Habitat for Humanity home

David and Waukeysia Frazier arrived at Habitat for Humanity with their three sons Tuesday morning expecting to sign some paperwork.
But that was just a way to lure the family to the agency’s office at 3520 River Road, said Columbus Area Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Louise Hurless.
Surrounded by Publix employees and media, the family soon learned that they would receive a new home, thanks to a $75,000 grant provided by Publix Super Markets Charities.
Waukeysia Frazier cried when she heard the news and the family stood speechless.
Hurless said the Publix foundation has donated to local building projects in previous years, but this is the first time that it will fund an entire project. The grant is part of a $5.5 million donation that Publix has made to Habitat for Humanity affiliates across the Southeast to build more than 60 new houses in 2017.
Hurless said the Frazier’s were chosen from among families who have applied for a local Habitat for Humanity residence. They were the next in line to receive a home based on sweat equity hours and down payments, she explained.
“This will help us do an additional house that we didn’t plan on,” Hurless said. “It’s not replacing a project that we already had in the works.”
The building project will start Jan. 2 with the help of Publix employees, Hurless said. The home - to be built near the new Spencer High School - will be complete sometime in April.
In addition to building the house, Publix will provide the new homeowners with a fully stocked pantry, according to a company news release.
Carol Jenkins Barnett, president of Publix Super Markets Charities, is the daughter of the company’s founder, George W. Jenkins. She said every family deserves an opportunity to have a roof over their heads and the grant will help fulfill the foundation’s mission.
“My father established our foundation in 1966 with a strong desire to see our communities thrive,” she wrote in a statement. “Fifty years later, we’re still honoring his legacy. We are delighted to support Habitat for Humanity affiliates across Publix’s footprint by giving $5.5 million to this very important cause.”
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
