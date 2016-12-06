Historic downtown building gets dramatic remodel

A group of seniors gathers monthly to tinker with their Ford Model A collection, with a mission to bring the cars back on the road in and beyond Columbus. With the youngest member, Jason Conry, 30, joining the club two months ago, the senior members hope to pass on their knowledge and love for Model A.
After a Thursday morning hearing for Angelo Short,42, in Columbus Recorder's Court, Miriam Short gave a statement thanking the community for their support. Angelo Short, 42, of Phenix City pleaded not guilty to stealing the vehicle from 83-year-old Peggy Gamble’s home and obstructing police during his arrest. Short is a “person of interest” in Gamble’s death, according to police.
The man who has been identified as a person of interest in the slaying of an 83-year-old woman was seen driving the car that was stolen from the victim’s home, according to testimony Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Angelo Short, 42, of Phenix City appeared in court on theft by taking motor vehicle and obstruction charges. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail after being denied bond on multiple charges. In this video, Detective Stewart Carter of the Columbus Police Department describes the scene when Short was arrested by police.
It’s called ET3 — Engineering, Technology and Trades on Tuesdays — and it provides Double Churches Middle School students hands-on sessions to learn valuable skills that might lead to secure jobs. ET3 grew out of the relationship the school has with Pratt
D’Antonio Gaines was involved in a November 21, 2016, car wreck that resulted in death by blunt force trauma, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said. Gaines, 19, of Columbus, was pronounced dead Saturday, November 26, 2016, at 12:34 p.m., according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.
Not everyone was in the holiday spirit at the Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. The mall opened at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, and at some point after, a huge fight broke out involving several shoppers. Mall spokesperson Annie Amies said the incident was resolved quickly with the help of mall security. Modesto Police Department Lt. Steve Stanfield said his officers were not called to the scene, and did not receive any reporters of injuries.
Teala Sykes has volunteered for annual Thanksgiving meals at Valley Rescue Mission, an organization specializes in helping the homeless and people in need, for five years. Sykes greets people with smiles and serves food and drinks. Now an administrative assistant to the Dean of Chattahoochee Valley Community College, she was homeless for a year from 2001- 2002. She said she gives back at Thanksgiving meals because she had the experience, "When you get an understanding that this could be me again, this could be somebody i know, this could be my brother, you never know whose life you are touching."