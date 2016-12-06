It’s more time in the storage building for local pastor

The Big Event is being extended.
Originally, the Rev. Jamie Sanks, pastor and founder of The House of God on Flat Rock Road in Midland, Ga., planned to live in a storage building from Nov. 20 to Dec. 3 to collect toys for needy children as well as food and cold-weather clothing for the homeless.
Now, he is planning on living in the 8-feet-by-12-feet structure until Dec. 17, but with a couple of changes.
He has used up his vacation time at Aflac so he will have to leave the building to go to work and also to lead Sunday church services and Tuesday Bible studies.
“After work, I will go back to my humble abode,” he said.
The action building in which he is living rests on a platform atop a tower approximately 20 feet above the ground.
“We have done well. I have been encouraged by what people have given. Still, I think we can do better. I am hoping people will come out and bring something under our tent,” Sanks said.
He said it has been “quite an experience” living in building.
“We have a tin roof and when it rained hard with gusty winds the other night, the sound was really amplified,” Sanks said. “I really earned an appreciation for those who live under bridges. That’s what this is all about, bringing awareness about the homeless problem.”
He said poverty is a big problem in this area.
“We have needs that are not being met,” he said.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments