Columbus Police seek help in finding missing man

The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Rashawn Porter of Columbus.
Porter is a 32-year-old black male, 5-foot-6 and 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a red/ white shirt and red jogging pants.
Porter was seen walking in east Columbus near Schatulga Road and Buena Vista Road. But police also confirmed that he had gotten a ride into Phenix City and was dropped off near the intersection of 13th Street and Broad.
Porter was on foot and could have crossed back into Columbus, but his whereabouts are unknown
Porter’s family is concerned for his safety and well-being. Anyone with knowledge of Porter’s whereabouts should contact Columbus Police Department E-911 and/or contact Sgt A. Chesser at 706-653-3449/ 706-653-3400.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments