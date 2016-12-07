Get ready for sub-freezing weather

Sub-freezing weather is on the way, but only for a few days.
After a partly cloudy day Wednesday with a high near 60 and an overnight low of 42, the temperature is going to drop, according to the National Weather Service,
Thursday’s high will be about 57 under mostly sunny skies, but the temperature is going to plummet to 30 degrees overnight. Friday and Saturday will see in the high 40s and low 50s, but the overnight lows will be in the mid-20s Friday and right at freezing on Saturday.
Then the temperatures should start to rise again, the weather service predicts. By Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, the daytime highs will be back up in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid to high 40s.
