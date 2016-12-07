City attorney: Darr suit ‘will die on the vine, as it should have long ago’

Attorneys representing the city of Columbus in Sheriff John Darr’s lawsuit against it say Darr’s defeat Tuesday by Donna Tompkins most likely means the suit “will die on the vine, where it should have long ago.”
Attorneys Paul Ivey and Carter Schondelmayer, who both represent the city in the lawsuit, spoke Tuesday night after Tompkins was declared the winner, Ivey said.
“We haven’t had a chance to really round-table it with everybody,” Ivey said. “Carter Schondelmayer and I spoke last night after the results were reported and I would say our anticipation is that the sheriff will dismiss the suit. Our expectation is that it will either be dismissed by Sheriff Darr or incoming Sheriff Tompkins and the suit will die on the vine as it should have long ago.”
Ivey said regardless of Darr’s actions, his understanding is that Tompkins has no interest in keeping the suit alive. Tompkins has said as much on numerous occasions.
“The suit was brought by Sheriff Darr as sheriff of Muscogee County. Now certainly, in theory, Sheriff Tompkins could pick it up and assert her claim. But based on our understanding and based on the platform Tompkins ran on, our anticipation is that the suit will go away and be done.”
Darr and Clerk of Superior Court Linda Pierce filed lawsuits against the city and its top leadership in late 2014 contending that Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and Columbus Council improperly created budgets for their offices and that they were insufficient to carry out their obligations. Marshal Greg Countryman and Municipal Court Clerk Vivian Creighton Bishop co-filed a similar suit shortly afterward.
Countryman and Bishop were reelected to their offices earlier this year. Pierce lost her position to Ann Hardman and now Darr has lost his seat to Tompkins.
A telephone message to Darr attorney Kerry Howell, in Macon, has not yet been returned.
