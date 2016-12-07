‘Holiday Hope’ group therapy helps mourners cope with loss during Christmas

Whether actively mourning or feeling remnants of grief, the Christmas season can be a tough time emotionally. For the past several years, Earl Nichols, director of clergy and congregational care at the Pastoral Institute, has been conducting an annual group therapy session called “Holiday Hope,” which welcomes folks who have suffered the death of a loved one to gather and share their stories of struggle and perseverance.
The Ledger-Enquirer attended this year’s session at the midtown Columbus counseling center. Nichols facilitated the discussion with 10 participants sitting in a circle. A box of tissues was placed on an empty seat.
“The most important part is people hearing from others about where they are in the journey they are on in terms of the sense of loss,” Nichols told the group. “It’s encouragement for somebody else who’s further down the road or not as far down the road.”
To break the ice, Nichols shared his thoughts about the unexpected death of his sister-in-law.
“Like each of you, I have suffered a loss this past year, so in the midst of the holiday season, for the first time in 45 years, Carol will not be a part of my life, a part of our family,” he said. “Even though they’re in California, we lost that sense of connection with a person who was just wonderful and delightful, and it’s just a terrible, tragic loss.”
He then asked whether anyone else would like to speak.
Loss of a son
A woman told the group about the death of her 22-year-old son. He overdosed two years ago, while she battled an addiction.
“I just got worse,” she said. “I tried to numb myself, and I was locked up.”
She was sentenced to a recovery program in Columbus and has been clean ever since.
“It feels like I’m just now beginning to deal with losing him because I was numb for so long,” she said. “It’s gotten a little bit easier, but around the holidays I’ve noticed I’ve been thinking about him a lot more.”
She also receives counseling at the Pastoral Institute.
“I’m grateful I have somewhere to come every week to be able to work through this,” she said.
Nichols said the woman’s story is “a blessing and a curse. The blessing is that you’re getting your feelings back; you’re in touch with yourself. But the other part of that is the pain that you feel when you regain your feelings. I’m glad you’re hear and open and willing to share. Thank you. Anyone else?”
Another woman spoke up.
“I will try,” she said. “I can’t promise I will be very good at this, but …”
Loss of a husband
Her husband died one month ago.
“I think it’s a month and five days now,” she said through a choked voice. “We were married 46 years. We had two children and two beautiful grandchildren, and it’s just hard at this point to think of holidays.”
Someone passed her the tissue box.
“Mike was a very special guy,” she continued. “I know he wants me to be strong and get through this, but I’m taking it one day at a time, one step at a time. My church has been very supportive. Everyone there has been very sweet. But it’s really hard for me, having been with him that long. Everything seems very quiet. We did everything together. He was more than just a husband. He was my best friend.”
She was 19 when they married – after dating for three months.
“My parents thought I was crazy,” she said and added with a smile, “Hey, it lasted 46 years.”
Soft laughter circled around the room.
Traditions: to do or not
A major dilemma for mourners is whether to continue with holiday traditions, Nichols said. He asked the participants for their thoughts.
The woman whose husband died said, “I actually put the Christmas tree up. We have a big, large tree. At first, I kept just looking at the boxes as I would go in and out of my garage. One afternoon, I thought, ‘I think I need to put the tree up.’ So I got the ladder out. I can’t reach the top very well, but I did get the tree up, and I think it has given me some comfort.”
Ritual can do that, Nichols said.
“It has,” the woman continued, then added with a chuckle, “Whether anyone else enjoys it, I’m enjoying it.”
In a serious tone, she revealed, “There’s a question whether my grandchildren will be there for Christmas. Probably not. But I told myself, ‘This was for me.’ We’ll see where we go from there. In a way, I’d like for it to be January and we could just skip this month.”
And skip the Christmas specials on TV.
“I watched that one with Dolly Parton last week, and I cried – terribly – all the way through,” she said.
The woman whose son died said, “I’m staying busy. I didn’t put a tree up. I just put a little wreath on my door with some jingle bells. I feel like that’s enough.”
Loss of a mother
This woman’s mother died five months ago.
“Christmas was her holiday,” she said through tears. “She did everything for us. I want to do more. I want to do the things she did. I have a wonderful husband and still have children in the home, so that helps to keep me going. I need to keep the traditions for them.”
Nichols asked, “How does it fall to you to keep the traditions going?”
“I’m the only girl,” she said. “I have two brothers. I just feel like I need to be the one. … I’m definitely more motivated because it would be pleasing to her.”
The woman reminded the group, “Sometimes you don’t appreciate things until you don’t have them anymore. Then you realize how much effort someone else put into doing those sweet things that you took for granted.”
Now, she wants to “do more for others” in her mother’s honor.
“You can tell I’m still struggling,” she said. “I’ll have good days, and then it just kind of hits me like a ton of bricks: It’s real; she’s gone.”
A man bent over with his elbows on his knees and interjected, “I’ll try to share some.”
This officially will be his second Christmas without his mother. But she died Dec. 23, 2014, so this will be the first one that isn’t a blur.
Her death contained a blessing in disguise, he said, because his father fell and hit his head while visiting her in the hospital and wouldn’t have survived if he didn’t receive such immediate medical care.
“Dad now mows the lawn,” he said in amazement.
His mother and father celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary that Dec. 21 together in the hospital. His father was wheeled to her bedside so he could hold her hand. She died two days later.
Compounding the grief, he and his brother have disagreed about how to celebrate Christmas and honor the anniversary of their mother’s death at the same time.
“Yeah, we will have Christmas as usual,” he said, “but that’s the difficult part. … I was called selfish. ‘This is about Mom, not about you.’”
He wants his family to do what his mother enjoyed.
“She loved to come bake with the kids,” he said. “We were going to do some of that, things that she liked, in her memory. I was hoping for acceptance and, ‘Hey, if that’s how you remember Mom, do it with all your heart.’ Instead, it’s, ‘Hey, are you part of our family?’ That hurt.”
Nichols advised, “Even with the same loss, everybody grieves differently and handles it differently, and sometimes that’s a very painful process, because people are not on the same journey, the same place in the journey.”
The woman whose husband died said her daughter has had a “very difficult time” accepting the death. As a result, “I haven’t seen my grandchildren since July. … It’s really strange how sometimes people you’d think you’d be the closest to when you have a loss, you just have to kind of, I don’t know, accept the fact that I love her, and I love my grandchildren, but right now I feel in some ways I not only lost my husband but lost my child and grandchildren. I just have to have hope.”
She acknowledged, “I’m not coping quite yet. I am still watching for him to come back.”
Nichols: “So there’s the expectation that he’ll walk through that door, and yet the disappointment. … Our loss is not one loss. It becomes a series of losses, losses of relationships, losses of traditions and rituals. We try to maintain some, but some drift away that were important and aren’t now or we can’t keep them going.”
Moving forward
The man whose mother died said with a smile, “I still talk to her. WWMD: What Would Mom Do? … I still get sad occasionally, but mostly it’s really positive memories. She’s an inspiration. Hopefully, my life will be a legacy to her.”
Holding back tears, a woman whose sister died expressed regret. “Before I could call her, I got the message that she died. I didn’t get to say goodbye,” she said. “So I guess what I’m trying to do now is be more intentional with other people, stay in touch and letting people know that I love them and thanking them.”
The woman whose son died said, “I can think about my son now and not cry, and I can talk about him and not cry. And I’m able to change my life for the better because I know that’s what he really wanted for me.”
A man who hadn’t spoken yet said caring for his mother while she died from Alzheimer’s disease “was the most traumatic experience of my life, trying to become the parent of my parent, trying to act and respond as a son but making the decisions of a parent.”
The ordeal left him estranged from one of his sisters. “She still doesn’t speak to me,” he said.
Silence filled the room.
Nichols gently offered, “Part of the reason why I want to continue to be a part of this is that sometimes people go with a loss for a long time and have no one to hear them, no one to listen to what they have to say. So part of the purpose of ‘Holiday Hope’ is for people to know that there are people who will actually listen to their story.”
Strength and resiliency
Nichols asked the participants to share ways they find strength and resiliency despite their grief during the holidays.
“Sometimes it feels like there are no good choices,” he said. “To isolate yourself might be more comfortable for you, more natural, but it’s not a good choice. And to be around other people is hard, and it’s not a good choice. … The good choices are taken away. … So what is the best choice, and what can I make out of this experience until the light begins to shine through?”
The woman whose son died said she focuses on her relationship with God, praying and meditating. She also focuses on helping others at the House of Time, a residential substance abuse treatment center in Columbus, where she found help for herself.
The man whose mother died from Alzheimer’s said, “I immersed myself in my work and became a workaholic. I connected with a lot of people, so I wasn’t alone, but they were coworkers or colleagues. I put off retirement, put it off for too long, and now I’m having to force myself into retirement. That’s tough for me.”
The woman whose husband died said, at the Atlanta Hospital Hospitality House, “I met some wonderful friends over those eight months. I message them every day to check and see how their husband or wife or child is doing, and I think it helps take me outside of myself and my problems a little bit. … Giving to someone else helps you maybe cope a little bitter with your loss. I know it does with me.”
As he thanked the participants for expressing parts of their grief journey, Nichols concluded the session with this thought: “When I sit in this group every year, what I receive from the group is far, far more than what I give to the group. … It’s the people who are here and share that have the profound impact on each other and hopefully themselves in being able to tell their story.”
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
COPING TIPS
Earl Nichols, director of clergy and congregational care at the Pastoral Institute in Columbus, provided the following tips for coping with loss through the holidays:
- Celebrate the holidays as you choose. Others may need for you to decorate or not, fix favorite foods or not. Do what you need to do for you. Let them do for themselves what they need to do.
- Anticipate that the holidays won’t be the usual celebration. An important person will be missing for the first time.
- Surround yourself with supportive uplifting people.
- Take good care of yourself physically. Eat right; get exercise; get plenty of sleep.
- If your faith is a resource for you, commit to the practices that are a source of strength for you.
- Review how you’ve coped with past losses. This reflection may give you some guidance for coping with this loss.
- For more help, call the Pastoral Institute at 706-649-6500.
