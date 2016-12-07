Two police officers shot near Georgia Southwestern campus

A Wednesday morning shooting near Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus has left two police officers shot, according to an university alert.
“The shooting took place near the south side of the Griffin Bell Golf Course,” according to the alert. A university public safety officer and one local officer were involved.
Multiple media outlets are reporting that there is a massive manhunt for the suspect. Georgia Southwestern University is on lock down, according the alert, which was issued at 10:12 a.m. Shortly after 11:30 a.m. the university Tweeted that the lock down was still in effect.
Those in the area of the university report that helicopters are working the area.
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, have responded. A GBI spokesperson in Americus said there was no additional information available.
Suspect still at large. Please remain sheltered in place.— Georgia Southwestern (@GaSouthwestern) December 7, 2016
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
