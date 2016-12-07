Get ready for a deep freeze in Columbus

Whether the weather affects you depends on where you are — as in outside or inside.
Inside, you may cuddle up under a quilt, crank up the heat or haul in some firewood as the low Friday drops toward the mid-20s.
Outside, your options may be more limited, and your life in danger.
A bone-chilling freeze in a Deep South town unaccustomed to such conditions can be a significant health hazard, as not everyone’s closet is stocked with down jackets and long underwear, and not everyone has a closet.
Homeless help
Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson announced Tuesday that with severe cold approaching, nonprofit agencies serving the homeless will be gearing up to take in those with nowhere else to go.
Among them will be the SafeHouse ministry at Rose Hill United Methodist Church, 2101 Hamilton Road.
“The SafeHouse will be opening as a WARMING STATION,” the mayor noted on Facebook, adding it will not close Friday afternoon, remaining open until 2:30 p.m. Saturday. “As always, SafeHouse accepts anyone. NO QUESTIONS ASKED AND NO ONE REFUSED. Please share this information with those in need of assistance and those that provide assistance.”
Other shelters are expected to make adjustments to accommodate more people.
The Valley Rescue Mission, a 50-bed facility at 2903 Second Ave., usually is at capacity, but workers will do what is necessary to keep people out of the cold, said development director Mitzi Oxford. “We’re not going to turn anybody away,” she said.
The same goes for Damascus Way, a women and children’s shelter the mission operates at 1200 11th Ave., she said.
On Wednesday, the latest forecast from the National Weather Service showed a gradual cooling trend, with a high Thursday of 57 degrees and a north wind of 5 to 10 mph gusting up to 20 mph.
That wind is expected to continue at 10 mph with 15-mph gusts overnight as the temperature drops to 30 degrees.
Then comes Friday, with a high of only 48 degrees and the wind still blowing steadily through a sunny day before the night comes clear and cold, with a low of 27 degrees.
That’s followed by gradual warming: Highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s Saturday and Sunday before the temperature jumps way back up to 65 degrees with a 40 percent chance of rain Monday.
Fire bans lifted
Some folks aren’t forced to spend cold nights outdoors, and in fact revel in it — backpackers and other recreational campers, for example.
Lucky for them, recent rains have wet the ground enough for lift outdoor burn bans at all Georgia parks, including the Franklin D. Roosevelt Park in Harris County, where campfires along the 23-mile Pine Mountain Trail had been prohibited.
That burn ban’s to be lifted Thursday as the park reopens after closing for a quota deer hunt and campers return.
Because of a rash of recent violations, they’re being warned to follow the rules on building campfires:
- Fires are allowed only in established fires rings in 16 named campsites along the trail, each noted on maps available at the park office on Ga. Highway 190.
- Fires should be small so flames don’t flare high enough to damage s overhanging limbs and leaves.
- For fuel campers must use only deadwood that’s already down. , downed wood. Axes and machetes are not allowed on the trail, and users are not free to cut down or otherwise damage standing trees.
- Campers should extinguish the fire overnight and douse it thoroughly before packing out.
- Drink cans and other trash should be packed out, not left in fire rings or elsewhere in a campsite.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
Comments