Funeral tonight for 17-year-old Columbus High School student

A celebration of life for a 17-year-old Columbus High School student who died after collapsing at home last week will be conducted tonight.
The service for Annie Holland will be at 6 p.m. in Evangel Temple Assembly of God Church, 5350 Veterans Parkway, according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory.
Muscogee County coroner Buddy Bryan has said Annie stayed home from school Friday due to cramping and vomiting. Her mother went to a store to get something for Annie, came home and found Annie collapsed on the floor.
Bryan, who has said no foul play was involved, said Wednesday the cause of death hasn’t been determined. The body was sent to the state lab in Atlanta for an autopsy, toxicology and histology, he said.
In an email Tuesday to Columbus High parents and guardians, principal Marvin Crumbs wrote, “As you may or may not be aware, our school has recently experienced the death of Annie Holland, a 12th grade senior which has deeply affected us.
“We implemented our school's Crisis Response Team yesterday in an effort to provide an appropriate response to the situation. This plan is also designed to provide assistance to our students and their families when deemed necessary. Students and staff will react in different ways to emergencies of this nature, so it will be important to have support available to assist both staff and students in need. Grief Counselors are available in the school setting to assist students as they express their feelings related to the death of their peer. If you feel your child is in need of special assistance or is having a great deal of difficulty coping with the loss of Annie, please do not hesitate to call.
“Thank you for your support of our school system as we work together to cope with the loss of our student. Please observe your child closely over the next several days and weeks to watch for signs of distress, which may indicate a need for additional support and guidance. Please feel free to call if you have any concerns or questions regarding your child, or the steps being taken by the school to address this tragedy.”
According to Annie’s obituary at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com, the family will receive friends following tonight’s service. Annie is the daughter of James Brian and Kerri Lynn Gordon Holland of Columbus. Other survivors include: her brother, Mason Holland of Columbus; her maternal grandmother, Jeanette Gordon of Talbotton, Ga.; her paternal grandparents, Joyce Cain of Indianapolis, Ind., and James Holland of Castor, La.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments