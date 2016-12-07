Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted during the St. Francis Hospital 22nd annual Light the Spirit festivities Tuesday at the St. Francis Butler Pavilion
photo@ledger-enquirer.com