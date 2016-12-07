At Gamble’s funeral, pastor says ‘God’s going to make sure justice is done’

Peggy Gamble, the beloved church matriarch slain in her home just days after Thanksgiving, was a virtuous woman who trusted the Lord unto death, her pastor said Wednesday at a homegoing celebration.
“Eighty-three years old, living by herself , and ain’t scared of nobody,” said the Rev. Marcus Gibson, pastor of Greater Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church. “When you know God, you tend to realize, you don’t have to worry about sleeping at night. You don’t have to worry about folk breaking in and doing you harm because you know though you sleep, God got you covered.”
Gibson made the remarks while delivering Gamble’s eulogy to about 700 mourners who gathered at the church Wednesday afternoon. The crowd consisted of both young and old who had been touched by Gamble’s life. Her three adult children sat in the front row of the sanctuary along with their spouses, children and other relatives. Deaconesses dressed from head to toe in white served in honor of the woman who died as a deacon’s widow and served diligently in the church.
Mourners jumped to their feet, clapped and danced to music presented by the church choir, which sang old favorites such as “Every day will be Sunday” and “Going Up Yonder.” Those who spoke described Gamble as a prayer warrior with a joyous and sharing spirit.
Gibson said Gamble would be greatly missed but there was comfort in knowing that God now has her in the bosom of his love.
“On Nov. 28, the devil thought he won,” he said. “The devil stepped in and literally thought that he could take away whatever joy she had and whatever joy we had. That let’s me know that that the Devil, though he may be cunning and crafty, he’s still stupid. That is simply because he did not know the Jesus that she knew and that all who believe know. Because whatever the Devil does, the Lord can undo.
“Though her passing, and though how she passed, has been devastating, tragic and traumatic to us all, you just got to know and believe that God is going to get some triumph out of this,” he said. “Whatever agent that the devil used to bring us to this appointment, God is going to make sure justice is done.”
Saying farewell
Doris Carde, Gamble’s best friend of more than 70 years, walked to the microphone to give her tribute, saying: “I will not cry. I will not cry. I will not cry.” She described her last phone conversation with Gamble on the night that she died.
“On that fateful Sunday, we had settled down to have a real good conversation,” she said. “She felt good, I felt good.”
Carde said Gamble told her about her daughter’s family spending Thanksgiving at a beach house in Destin, Fla., and Carde asked: “What they trying to be, like the Kennedys?” The audience roared with laughter when she told the story.
“Then the doorbell rang, the doorbell rang,” she said more somberly. “The death angel claimed her soul, and at that moment and time she wanted to say this: She would rather the tragedy happen to her than to her children.
“So now Peggy, I’m going to say, ‘So long. Farewell. We’ll meet again soon,” said Carde, heading back to her seat. “We will continue that conversation.”
Gibson said Gamble’s children and grandchildren are a testament to her reverence for God and that’s something missing from society.
“One thing that bound the community together — particularly the Christian community together — was that we had a fear of God and that fear of God facilitated us treating each other right,” he said. “That fear of the Lord, that respect and that reverence for God, is the thing that facilitated us being honest with our neighbor, us loving our neighbor properly, us loving one another properly. So much of that is missing in our society today.
“Some of us bust our backsides to make sure them kids have everything they want to have,” he added. “I think we need to go back to the old school kind of parenting, that kind of parenting that went on with uptown folk, the kind of parenting that (Sister) Gamble gave to her children.”
He said that type of parenting would lead to more people going to college, launching careers and being productive members of society. There would be more givers, less takers.
“Sister Gamble was there to help folk right there when they needed the help,” he said. “She was there to instill love ... and was there to share that love.”
Court hearing
The funeral was held just hours after Angelo Short pleaded guilty in Columbus Recorder’s Court in the fatal stabbing of Gamble, who was found dead Nov. 28 in her Eighth Street home. Judge Michael Cielinski ordered Short, who didn’t testify or have an attorney present, held in the Muscogee County Jail without bond. The case was bound over to Superior Court.
Short is the stepson of Gamble’s daughter, Miriam Short. He pleaded not guilty Dec. 1 to taking Gamble’s beige 1988 Toyota Corolla from her home following her death and obstructing police during his arrest. During that hearing, he also pleaded not guilty robbery and aggravated assault charges related to a Piggly Wiggly robbery he allegedly committed the morning after Gamble’s body was found.
After the hearing, the family announced that they would prefer that the District Attorney’s Office seek the death penalty if Short were convicted. The Ledger-Enquirer made an attempt Wednesday morning to reach District Attorney Julia Slater for comment on the Short case but was unsuccessful.
“We hope that plea is attached to incarceration without the eligibility of parole. That’s the only thing we’re going to accept,” said Richard Gamble, one of the victim’s three children. “As the family, we want the death penalty. Like all things, if he’s willing to confess that he did wrong, then we, as the family, will go along with that.”
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
