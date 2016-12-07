Officers identified in Americus shooting that left one dead, one injured

Law enforcement authorities are searching for a gunman after a Wednesday morning shooting just south of the Griffin Bell Golf Course has left an Americus Police Department officer dead and a Georgia Southwestern University officer in critical condition.
Officer Nicholas Ryan Smarr, 25, of the Americus Police Department died of a gunshot wound after the 9:40 a.m. shooting. Officer Jodi Smith of the Georgia Southwestern State University Police Department was life-flighted to an area trauma center where he remains in critical condition.
The suspect is identified as Minguel Kennedy Lembrick, 32, according to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The GBI said Smarr of the Americus Police Department was called to a domestic dispute about 9:40 a.m. at an apartment complex on South Lee Street. At the location, university officer Smith also responded to the scene where both officers encountered the suspect and shots were fired.
After the shooting, the university issued a campuswide lock down for students, faculty and staff to remain secured in their locations until further notice. Occupants were instructed to stay away from doors and windows during the emergency.
Lembrick, 32, is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 229-924-4102. The GBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
Located about 60 miles southeast of Columbus, Georgia Southwestern has almost 3,000 residential, commuter and online students.
Many students come from Georgia and some 25 states. There are also foreign students representing some 39 nations.
The school offers 40 bachelor’s degree programs in art, sciences, business administration, nursing and others. It also offers specialist program in education and pre-professional programs in law, medicine, dentistry, veterinary medicine and various health care professions.
