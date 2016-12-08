Here’s how to get ready for the cold weather that is coming to Columbus

Cold weather is upon us and several agencies have tips for handling it comfortably and safely.
The Georgia Public Service Commission says to maintain your heating system by having a qualified service technician check it out and replace an older thermostat with a newer digital and programmable one.
Also be sure to insulate pipes in crawl spaces.
Keep furnace vents unblocked by drapes, rugs and furniture.
Generac Power Systems is a leader in the production of backup generators.
The company advises adding weather stripping in your home and installing roof-heating cables to prevent ice dams on roofs and gutters.
Insulate outlets with gasket covers.
Remove tree branches that could get weighed down by ice or snow and fall on the house.
Run the water regularly to help prevent pipes from freezing and bursting.
Nationwide Insurance says you should consider an insulated blanket for your hot water heater.
Clean out the gutters of your home. Disconnect and drain all outside hoses.
Keep your fireplace fuse closed while not in use.
Then there is your car.
Top off your antifreeze, windshield wiper fluid, gas and oil.
Make sure your tires have enough tread.
Keep a cold weather kit in your trunk. It should include a blanket or sleeping bag, gloves, hard candy, bottled water, folding shovel, first aid kit, flashlight and cellphone charger. Also have the phone numbers for your auto club, insurance agent and towing service.
As for your personal health, try to stay indoors when there is extreme cold and walk carefully on snowy or icy walkways.
Stay dry. Wet clothing loses all of its insulating value and transmits cold rapidly.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
