Like gingerbread? Check this out at Auburn University

The unveiling of the Auburn Gingerbread Village is Thursday night at The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center, and hotel chef Leo Maurelli III has released his gingerbread recipe to the public.
This is the ninth year for the gingerbread village, which will be unveiled at 6 p.m. CST. Cookies and hot chocolate will be available.
The gingerbread village features known buildings in the area including Storybook Farm, the home of Auburn President Jay Gogue, the Jules Collins Smith of Museum Art, Cater Hall, Langdon Hall, The Hotel at Auburn University, the Auburn Train Depot, the Auburn University Chapel and the Halliday Cary Pick House.
The gingerbread village is a collaborative project of the students and faculty from the Master of Integrated Design and Construction, hotel general manager Hans van der Reijden and the chefs of the hotel.
The ingredients needed for Maurell’s gingerbread are: one-half cup of butter (room temperature), one-half cup dark brown sugar, one-quarter cup light molasses, one tablespoon of cinnamon powder, one tablespoon ginger powder, one and one-half tablespoon of ground cloves, one teaspoon of baking soda, two cups of all-purpose flour and two tablespoons of water.
Follow these instructions:
Preheat over to 375 degrees.
Add butter, sugar, molasses, spices and mix on high; return mixer to slow speed.
Add flour and water; incorporate to make a stiff dough.
Chill for 30 minutes.
Roll dough out to desired thickness and place on parchment lined baking sheet.
Bake for 15 minutes or until firm.
Let cool before serving.
