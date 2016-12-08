Comedian Katt Williams coming to Columbus Civic Center

Tickets go on sale Friday for the Katt Williams show at the Columbus Civic Center.
The comedian on his “Conspiracy Theory Tour” will be appearing Jan. 13 at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $77.50, $59.50 and $54.50.
The Ohio native has appeared in several films including “Epic Movie,” “Friday After Next,” “First Sunday” and “Scary Movie 5.”
Television appearances for the popular Williams include the “The Tracy Morgan Show,” “Girlfriends” and “The Boondocks.”
The Columbus Civic Center box office is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. For information, call 706-653-4460 or visit www.columbusciviccenter.org.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
