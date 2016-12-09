Expect a couple more frigid nights before warmer weather moves in

After temperatures dropped to freezing levels Thursday night, the valley can expect Friday and Saturday to remain clear and cold, according to the National Weather Service.
Friday night’s low will reach about 29 degrees and Saturday night should see a low of about 32 before warmer weather and accompanying clouds move in Sunday and early next week. The highs Friday and Saturday will be around 50.
The high Sunday will be back in the 50s with an overnight low of only about 51, the weather service predicts. Monday and Tuesday will see highs in the mid to high 60s and lows in the mid to high 50s with a significant chance of rain.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
