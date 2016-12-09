Ice rink planning events for holidays

Looking for something to do when the holidays arrive? The Columbus Ice Rink is planning several events for the season.
The Columbus Figure Skating Academy will host an Open House and Skate with Santa event from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 20. You can sign up for skating and figure skating lessons at Columbusicerink.com.
The rink will hold Public Skating sessions from 2-7 p.m. from Dec. 21-24 and Dec. 26-Jan. 1. The rink will be closed on Christmas Day.
The rink will resume its normal hours on Jan. 5.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments