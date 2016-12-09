Police chiefs group say officer killings are up 200 percent in Georgia

The death of two police officers in Americus, Ga., this week brings to seven the number of Georgia law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty this year, according to Frank Rotondo, executive director of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police.
Rotondo issued a statement Friday extending the association’s sympathy and condolences to the families of Americus Police Officer Ryan Smarr and Georgia Southwestern University Police Officer Jody Smith. Smarr and Smith were gunned down while responding to a domestic violence call near the university Wednesday morning.
“Every police officer dreads responding to domestic violence calls as they are often presented with the nightmarish scenario where the responding officers become the target,” Rotondo said inn his statement. “The courageous and selfless response of Officers Smarr and Smith was nothing short of heroic. They typified the selflessness and the internal steel with which law enforcement officers across the State of Georgia, and nationwide display every day.
Rotondo said the seven law enforcement offiers’ deaths represents a 200 percent increase over the last two year.
“While some have focused upon rare excesses in police responses, this case underscores the need for communities to embrace and support police officers and their families,” Rotondo said. “This is especially tragic, coming at a time of the year when officers and their families are looking forward to celebrating a season of joy and peace to all men and women of good will.
Minguell Kennedy Lembrick, 32, was identified as the shooter and was on the verge of being arrested Thursday when he shot and killed himself rather than being taken in and charged.
Rotondo said his organization appreciates the kindness and compassion shown in the w3ake of the shootings.
“GACP also thanks our federal, state and local law enforcement partners for their collaborative efforts in helping our brothers and sisters of the Americus Police Department and the Southwestern University Police Department,” Rotondo said.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments