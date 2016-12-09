What is it with politicians and Mexican restaurants?

Politicians in Columbus seem to like to hang out in Mexican restaurants while the ballots are being counted.
Maybe it’s the frozen margaritas.
For example, if you need to find school board member and political mover-and-shaker Frank Myers on any given election night, start with the Mexican places.
And it was no different on Tuesday night. Sheriff John Darr waited with supporters at El Carrizo on Macon Road while challenger and eventual winner Donna Tompkins’ group hung out at El Vaquero just down the road at Cross Country Plaza.
If you believe the restaurant raters at TripAdvisor.com, Darr made the better choice. His pick was in the website’s top 10 Mexican restaurants in Columbus, but Tompkins’ choice wasn’t.
So what are Columbus’ best Mexican places? The raters say:
1. La Nacional Mexican Buffet on 17th Avenue.
2. Flip Side Burgers and Tacos on Broadway.
3. Sapo’s Mexican Cocina and Bar on Manchester Expressway.
4. El Vaquero, but not the one Tompkins chose. This one is on North Lake Parkway.
5. La Mexicana on Victory Drive.
6. El Carrizo, but not Darr’s pick. This one is on Whittlesey Boulevard.
7. The other El Carrizo, which was Darr’s pick, on Macon Road.
8. Vallarta on Fort Benning Road.
9. Don Chuchos on Milgen Road.
10. El Flamboyan on First Avenue.
Tompkins’ pick came in at No. 14.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments