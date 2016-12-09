Columbus Fire & EMS promotes officers: ‘Y’all are the cream of the crop’

The Columbus Fire and Emergency Medical Services held its annual promotion ceremony and reception on Friday with family and friends in attendance.
Chief Jeff Meyer presented each officer with a new helmet bearing their promoted rank, followed by stories and words of thanks from each firefighter.
“Y’all are the cream of the crop,” Meyer told the officers. “Y’all are the ones risen to the top to be promoted. You’ve got to be accountable for your job that you have now, not to yourself, but to those folks that you’re supervising, and also the citizens of Columbus.”
Promoted were Lt. Thomas Faulkner to captain, Sgt. Steven Funk to lieutenant, Sgt. Jeremy Johnson to lieutenant, Firemedic Phillip Martinez to sergeant and Firemedic James Bloodworth Jr. to sergeant.
