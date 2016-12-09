Black clergy and Columbus police join forces against black-on-black crime

A group of black ministers stood in solidarity with the Columbus Police Department on Friday in response to black-on-black crime plaguing the community.
The impetus for the occasion was the death of Peggy Gamble, an 83-year-old church matriarch slain in her home on Eight Street a few days after Thanksgiving.
At a news conference called by the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, the ministers stood at a podium in the community room of the Public Safety Building. Also in attendance were Police Chief Ricky Boren, other police officials, and the homicide squad that solved Gamble’s murder.
“We are grateful for the quick resolution, making this community feel safe,” said the Rev. Ralph Huling, IMA president. “We’re also grateful that we live in a city, it’s not like many other cities where the anarchy exists, where the pastors and the police do not have a relationship. We come here today to throw our full support behind Police Chief Boren and his staff.”
Huling said many of the pastors in attendance had gone through the CPD’s Pastoral Police Academy and developed a good relationship with police in recent years. He said most of the crimes in Columbus are “black-on-black” and its time to call people back to a sense of community.
The ministers said they’re working with the Muscogee County School District on an after-school and summer program called YStep (Your Solution to Every Day Problems) to teach at-risk youths conflict resolution and other life skills.
“We realize that it takes community policing to be successful and that’s where the IMA wants to establish a relationship with you all,” Huling said. “... We’re trying our best to do what we can as it relates to fighting crime.”
Gamble, a longtime member of Greater Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, was found slain in her home Nov. 28. On Thursday, Angelo Short pleaded guilty to the fatal stabbing in Columbus Recorder’s Court. Judge Michael Cielinski ordered Short, who didn’t testify or have an attorney present, held in the Muscogee County Jail without bond. The case was bound over to Superior Court.
Short is the stepson of Gamble’s daughter, Miriam Short. He pleaded not guilty Dec. 1 to taking Gamble’s beige 1988 Toyota Corolla from her home following her death and obstructing police during his arrest. During that hearing, he also pleaded not guilty to robbery and aggravated assault charges related to a Piggly Wiggly robbery he allegedly committed the morning after Gamble’s body was found.
After listening to Huling’s remarks at the IMA news conference, Boren called the homicide unit to the podium to be recognized for their tireless work in solving the case. He said it took cooperation between police and the community to make the arrest.
“I want to thank the pastors in that area and in our community as well as all of our citizens in the East Wynnton area and other communities that pushed aside the no-snitch policy that we normally encounter when we go out on investigations,” he said, “where people know what took place and they will not come to the police and they will not come to their pastors and they will not relay that information so that we can properly investigate those cases and bring those cases to a successful conclusion.”
“We did not experience that in this one,” he said. “Everybody worked hand-in-hand, arm-in-arm with the police department, and as a result of that we made an expedient arrest in this heinous crime.”
Boren said Gamble was loved in the community. She had a large supportive family, and that helped with the investigation. He said there are other cases in the community that still need to be solved, and he hopes people with will come forward with information.
“We have a couple of outstanding homicides today that people in our community know exactly what happened,” he said. “The victims are sons, daughters, uncles of citizens in our community, and they deserve answers as to what happened to their loved ones.”
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
