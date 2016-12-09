United Way at 85 percent of $7.1 million goal

The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley is about 85 percent of the way toward making its $7.1 million goal, Keith Pierce, United Way campaign chairman, said Friday.
The Campaign Cabinet and Loaned Executives for United Way met Friday at TSYS to discuss the annual campaign that is nearing its end.
"We're pleased with the progress of the campaign and are very thankful for all the donors in our community. " said Scott Ferguson, president and CEO of United Way. "It's not too late to help. If you haven't given, now is the time. Together our donations make a huge difference to thousands of our friends and neighbors."
United Way donations fund programs of local agencies that partner with United Way. These programs serve thousands of residents in need in our community. Veterans, families, children, and homeless benefit from donations to United Way.
Pierce, a TSYS executive vice president, said he too is pleased with the campaign’s progress and he expects to hit the goal set in September.
“The United Way staff tell me that we’re in good shape in terms of progress toward our goal at this stage of the campaign at this date,” Pierce said.
Pierce, a TSYS executive vice president, said he has been a United Way contributor for more than 30 years, but this is the first time he’s had the opportunity of chair a campaign. It’s been a rewarding experience, he said.
“The thing that I’ve enjoyed most is getting out and meeting the agencies and seeing what they do and the people they help and the value they provide throughout the community,” Pierce said. “The Chattahoochee Valley is a tremendously caring and giving community and want to support the people in the community who need the help the most.
“It’s not too late donate and anyone who would like to support the United Way and the agencies and programs that we support can contact the United Way, or visit the United Way (1100 Fifth Avenue), or contact us through our website.”
