Columbus Fire & EMS celebrates newly promoted personnel

The Columbus Fire and Emergency Medical Services held its annual promotion ceremony and reception on Friday with family and friends in attendance.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Family of Peggy Gamble reacts to guilty plea

Richard Gamble, son of Peggy Gamble, spoke briefly on the behalf of his family after a Wednesday morning Columbus Recorder's Court hearing for Antonio Short during which Short pleaded guilty to the murder of 83-year-old Peggy Gamble, who was found stabbed to death Nov. 28 in her Eighth Street home.

Seniors bring Ford Model As back on the road

A group of seniors gathers monthly to tinker with their Ford Model A collection, with a mission to bring the cars back on the road in and beyond Columbus. With the youngest member, Jason Conry, 30, joining the club two months ago, the senior members hope to pass on their knowledge and love for Model A.

Family of Peggy Gamble thanks community, police for support

After a Thursday morning hearing for Angelo Short,42, in Columbus Recorder's Court, Miriam Short gave a statement thanking the community for their support. Angelo Short, 42, of Phenix City pleaded not guilty to stealing the vehicle from 83-year-old Peggy Gamble’s home and obstructing police during his arrest. Short is a “person of interest” in Gamble’s death, according to police.

Recorder's Court:Detective gives details of arresting Angelo Short

The man who has been identified as a person of interest in the slaying of an 83-year-old woman was seen driving the car that was stolen from the victim’s home, according to testimony Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court. Angelo Short, 42, of Phenix City appeared in court on theft by taking motor vehicle and obstruction charges. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail after being denied bond on multiple charges. In this video, Detective Stewart Carter of the Columbus Police Department describes the scene when Short was arrested by police.

