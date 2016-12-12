Warmer, wetter weather moving back into the area

We can expect warmer, wetter weather in the Chattahoochee Valley over the next couple of days, the National Weather Service predicts.
Expect highs in the mid to high 60s Monday and Tuesday with rain moving in Monday evening. There will be an 80 percent chance of rain Monday night and Tuesday, dropping to 70 percent Tuesday night and just 20 percent Wednesday, when temperatures will start to drop again.
Thursday and Friday should be clearer and cooler with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s under clear skies. The lows will be in the 30s.
Next weekend will see warmer and possibly wetter weather moving back in.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
