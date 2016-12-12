Gasoline prices jump, but it’s still cheaper in Alabama

1:27 Tompkins defeats Darr for Muscogee County sheriff Pause

1:17 Twelve things to know about the Columbus Aquatic Center

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:36 Man pleads guilty to murder of Columbus woman

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:54 Kerryon Johnson: Offense has to 'hold up its end of the bargain more’

2:11 Making a choice to change lives

2:58 Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock

1:11 Stratford student in the running for national research prize