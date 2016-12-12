Gasoline prices jump, but it’s still cheaper in Alabama

Gasoline prices jumped 6 cents a gallon over the last week in Georgia, according to the American Automobile Association. Alabama gas prices rose, too, but continue to be considerably lower than in Georgia.
A gallon of regular gas in Georgia costs an average of about $2.19 while across the river, the price is about $2.04.
“Gas prices are moving in concert with crude, which has pushed higher since OPEC announced plans to cut production in January," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA. "After rising for nearly two weeks, gas prices leveled-off on Sunday. However, the upward trend could resume this week, depending on how the oil market responds to news of a new production-cut agreement from a number of non-OPEC oil-producing countries."
