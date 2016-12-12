Where does Columbus rank among America’s most sinful cities?

Everybody knows that Phenix City was once known as Sin City. These days it doesn’t even make the top 150, but Columbus does, according to Wallethub, the website that ranks cities in all kinds of categorises.
Columbus ranked No. 107 on Wallethub’s list of America’s 150 Most Sinful Cities. The rankings are based on anger, excesses, jealousy, avarice, lust, vanity and laziness.
Columbus ranked highest (31st) in the Jealousy category, which is based on thefts, identity thefts and fraud cases per capita. Fort Lauderdale, Fla., ranaked first in that category and El Paso, Texas, ranked 150th.
Columbus ranked 56th in Excesses, which was based on percentage of obese adults and excessive drinking. Madison, ,Wisconsin, ranked No. 1 and Memphis, Tenn., came in at 150 in the Excesses department.
Columbus came in at 82 in the Anger category, which is based on violent crime, sex offenders, bullying and suicide rates. Detroit came in first in this category and Santa Clarita, Calif., came in at 150.
Columbus came in at 122 in the lust department, which is based on the number of Ashley Madison (the adultery accommodating website) users per capita, adult entertainment establishments and teen pregnancy rates. Checking in at No. 1 in Lust is Orlando, Fla., and at No. 150 is Aurora, Ill.
And finally, in the Avarice department, Columbus came in dead last, which is really first, at No. 150. Avarice is based on the number of casinos per capita, gambling addiction rates and charitable donations. No. 1 in the Avarice department was Reno, Nev., (Las Vegas was No. 2, for the record).
In the overall ranking, Las Vegas topped the list as the No. 1 Most Sinful City while San Jose, Calif., was the least sinful.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments