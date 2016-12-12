Where does Columbus rank among America’s most sinful cities?

1:44 Mike & Ed’s Bar-B-Q owner describes fire that damaged business Pause

2:11 Making a choice to change lives

1:50 MercyMed of Columbus brings health care and faith to those in need

1:20 Phenix City Fire Marshal gives updates on Mike & Ed's Bar-B-Q fire

1:57 Signs of the season help hearing-impaired children enjoy Christmas

1:27 Tompkins defeats Darr for Muscogee County sheriff

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:36 Man pleads guilty to murder of Columbus woman

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company