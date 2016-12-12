Utility work may close lanes on Talbotton Road this week

As the Talbotton Road widening project continues this week, utility work at various locations may require lane closures, the Georgia Department of Transportation said in a release Monday.
Contractors are scheduled to work daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. all this week.
Weather permitting; contractors will be installing a lane closure for the installation of a storm drain located in the eastbound shoulder between Spring Circle North and South. Work under North Avenue for the water line will also cause this road to be closed.
Motorists should also anticipate a lane closure near the corner of Center Street and Talbotton Road to install a sewer line,
Motorists are asked to be alert to trucks entering and exiting the roadway between 28th Street and Slade Drive as construction of a concrete wall continues.
The project will reconstruct Talbotton/Warm Springs Road from two lanes to four with a raised median, sidewalks, and curb and gutter. The project begins at the intersection of Talbotton Road and 7th Avenue, follows the existing alignment and ends just beyond the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Woodruff Road/Hilton Avenue.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
