Local

December 12, 2016 9:23 AM

Utility work may close lanes on Talbotton Road this week

By Mike Owen

mowen@ledger-enquirer.com

As the Talbotton Road widening project continues this week, utility work at various locations may require lane closures, the Georgia Department of Transportation said in a release Monday.

Contractors are scheduled to work daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. all this week.

Weather permitting; contractors will be installing a lane closure for the installation of a storm drain located in the eastbound shoulder between Spring Circle North and South. Work under North Avenue for the water line will also cause this road to be closed.

Motorists should also anticipate a lane closure near the corner of Center Street and Talbotton Road to install a sewer line,

Motorists are asked to be alert to trucks entering and exiting the roadway between 28th Street and Slade Drive as construction of a concrete wall continues.

The project will reconstruct Talbotton/Warm Springs Road from two lanes to four with a raised median, sidewalks, and curb and gutter. The project begins at the intersection of Talbotton Road and 7th Avenue, follows the existing alignment and ends just beyond the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Woodruff Road/Hilton Avenue.

Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Parachutist sets field afire during holiday jump

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos