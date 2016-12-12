Around Town: Christmas services, Polar Express 3D, emergency planning

Make Generators Part of Your Winter Emergency Plan
‘Tis the winter season and homeowners and businesses need to be aware of the importance of planning before a weather emergency. Part of the preparedness should include a portable electrical generator to help keep the lights on, food cold, pump water and run essentials such as cell phones, televisions, laptops, sump and well pumps. A-iPower, a manufacturer of portable power equipment, advises homeowners to look for these features when choosing a portable generator:
▪ Enough power: Choose a generator with enough wattage output to power the appliances you’ll need in an emergency. Look for continuous running watts rather than surge wattage ratings.
▪ Sufficient electrical outlets: A portable generator should have enough receptacles for the devices a homeowner wants to run. Models that include a multi-outlet cord offer greater convenience.
▪ Run time: Look for a generator that will run through the night on a single tank of gasoline for greater convenience.
▪ Portability: Choose a generator equipped with wheels and handles.
Never run a generator inside the house or a garage. Install and test battery-operated carbon monoxide alarms in your home. Go to www.popularmechanics.com for more info.
Save the Date
The Phenix City-Russell County Chamber of Commerce 2017 Annual Dinner will be January 17, 2017 at Central High School. Tickets are $50/person; $400/table of 6 and $540/table of 8. Sponsorships are available. Call 334-298-3639 for tickets or full details.
Tax Service Open House
Jackson Hewitt Tax Service will host an Open House 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Get a free federal income tax check-up, learn how to handle tax scams and get a free review of your past 3 years of federal tax returns. There will be refreshments and door prizes. Donations of canned goods will be accepted. Jackson Hewitt is located on Moon Road in the Piggly Wiggly Shopping Center. For more details, call 706-329-8161.
Christmas at Cascade Hills
Bring your family and friends to one of four special Christmas services to be held at Cascade Hills Baptist Church. Dates and times are 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday and 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Tuesday. The public is invited and there is no fee to attend. The church is located at 727 54th St. For more info email contact@cascadehills.com or call 706-327-5743.
First Responders Ride the Polar Express
As a way of saying thank you for serving our community, the National Infantry Museum will give first responders a free ride on the “Polar Express in 3D” on the giant screen 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday. Show your work identification and receive free admission. Visit www.nationalinfantrymuseum.org for further information.
Free Service to Locate Unclaimed Life Insurance Benefits
Georgia Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens has partnered with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners to announce a free service that will help Georgia consumers in their search to locate a deceased love one’s unclaimed life insurance benefits. The Life Insurance Policy Locator provides nationwide access for assistance with finding life insurance policies and annuities. An estimated $1 billion in benefits from life insurance policies are unclaimed, according to Consumer Reports. With the new service, Georgian’s requests are encrypted and secured to maintain confidentiality. Participating insurers will compare submitted requests with available policyholder information and report all matches to state insurance departments through the locator. Companies will then contact beneficiaries or their authorized representatives. Before utilizing this service, Hudgens recommends that consumers conduct a diligent search of the deceased person’s records. The locator service can be found at https://eapps.naic.org/life-policy-locator/#/welcome. Consumers can also contact the commissioner’s office at 800-656-2298.
