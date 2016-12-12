Eufaula couple wins national farming award

Russell and Jewel Bean of Eufaula, Ala., have been named the nation’s top small farmers.
Ben Malone, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation ServiceState Conservationist for Alabama, made the announcement Monday.
The Beans received the Lloyd Wright Small Farmer of the Year Award for 2016. The National Organization of Professional Black NRCS Employees honored the Beans at its annual conference in Atlanta on Saturday.
On Dec. 5 at Tuskegee University, the couple was honored as the Alabama small farmers of the year.
Since 2008, the Beans have made their family operation, S&B Farm, a mainstay in their east Alabama community. An 88 acre property, the Beans manage livestock on 20 acres and plasticulture and hoop houses on additional land. In all, the diverse farm includes cropland, pastureland and forestland.
In addition to their main enterprise of raising goats and growing vegetables like collards, turnips, kale and broccoli, the Beans raise pigs, chickens, cows, ducks and rabbits. They also grow peppers, melons, strawberries and pineapples. The Beans have been able to make it work by learning all they could about sustainability and conservation.
Over the years they’ve participated in workshops, leadership institutes and built relationships with their local RC&D Council, land grant universities such as Tuskegee University, Alabama A&M and Auburn University.
Through their relationship with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, they’ve been able to combine their knowledge and conservation assistance to make several improvements on their farm. The Beans have used the Environmental Quality Incentives Program to address water quality, water quantity, soil erosion and soil health. A wooden high tunnel helps the Beans address plant vigor.
Not only have the Beans helped the land on their farm, they have made it their mission to help other small and beginning farmers. They regularly host training seminars and workshops on their farm and have been instrumental advocates for conservation programs.
