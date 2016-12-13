Annual Christmas bicycle give-away this Saturday

Chester Jackson is giving away bicycles again this year.
Jackson, who owns the East Coast Body Shop at 923 Farr Road in Columbus, works in his spare time all year refurbishing and repairing bicycles to give away to children who otherwise might not have a bicycle to ride on Christmas morning.
This year’s give-away will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Food and refreshments will be on hand.
Jackson, who is also a musician, has produced a jazz-gospel-blues album called “Only In A Dream,” which is available on amazon.com. Proceeds from sales of the album go toward his bicycle give-away program.
Over the five years Jackson has been holding his annual give-away, he has given Columbus children more than 2,000 bikes.
