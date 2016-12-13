Storms dump significant rain, but cause no bad flooding

Tuesday’s heavy rains dumped about a half-inch of water on the city, backing up some storm drains in low-lying areas and swelling creeks, but caused no serious flooding, city Public Works Director Pat Biegler said.
The Public Works Department received 16 calls, 14 of them about flooded streets and two about flooded yards. But there was no structural damage or significant flooding, Biegler said.
“The calls weren’t from any one area,” Biegler said. “They were scattered all over the city.”
The city got about a half-inch of rain as of the middle afternoon and may see another quarter-inch tonight, WRBL Chief Meterologist Bob Jeswald said. Wednesday should be partly cloudy with a chance of more rain, but then arctic air will move in Thursday and Friday bringing lower temperatures and clearing skies. Thursday’s overnight low will be around 30 degrees before another warm front moves in from the Gulf bringing warmer temperatures and rain late Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Jeswald said.
