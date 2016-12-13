Clean your closets and give to Goodwill

It is the end of the year so it is time to clean out those closets and find stuff to donate to Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers.
Besides the fact that you are doing good, it is also a income tax deduction.
Goodwill has retail stores in the Georgia cities of Columbus, Albany, Carrollton, LaGrange, Tifton, Newnan and Valdosta, as well, as Alabama cities Phenix City and Opelika, all of which, will take your gently used househeold items.
Items accepted include clothing, toys, appliances, and furniture.
They are sold in the Goodwill stores and the proceeds support free career services for job seekers.
Goodwill Southern Rivers serves 50 counties in west Georgia and east Alabama.
Clients in Goodwill career centers may have challenges to employment ranging managing a disability to simply being out of the workforce and unprepared for the job hunt.
To contact the Phenix City store at 3605 U.S. 431 call 334-664-9716.
To contact the Columbus store at 3201 Macon Road, call 706-660-5607.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
