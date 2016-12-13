Legal fight over new liquor store spills over into Columbus Council meeting

3:13 Feeding the Valley project update Pause

3:00 Seniors bring Ford Model As back on the road

0:54 Bus driver dies following morning school bus crash

1:13 Attorney of boy whose leg was amputated says 'he has good days, he has bad days'

2:35 Actors get out of the way so characters can live on stage

2:46 Yummy! See how candy company makes its famous peppermint candy

0:36 Man pleads guilty to murder of Columbus woman

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:54 Kerryon Johnson: Offense has to 'hold up its end of the bargain more’