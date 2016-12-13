Win a Mercedes-Benz and help the Greater Columbus Heart Association

0:31 Parachutist sets field afire during holiday jump Pause

0:54 Bus driver dies following morning school bus crash

0:34 Group holds breastfeeding nurse-in

1:13 Attorney of boy whose leg was amputated says 'he has good days, he has bad days'

1:27 Tompkins defeats Darr for Muscogee County sheriff

2:35 Actors get out of the way so characters can live on stage

3:13 Feeding the Valley project update

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:36 Man pleads guilty to murder of Columbus woman