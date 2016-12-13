Win a Mercedes-Benz and help the Greater Columbus Heart Association

Two people will win a Mercedes-Benz in the 2017 Heart Raffle.
The drawing will be held on Jan. 21.
The event is sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Columbus and benefits the Greater Columbus Heart Association.
Tickets are $100 apiece and only 2,500 tickets will be sold.
The two vehicles to be given away are valued up to $50,000 each.
On the day of the drawing, all the tickets will be placed in a drum. All of the ticket numbers will be displayed on a window and when that ticket is drawn, the number will be removed. The last two ticket numbers drawn from the drum will be declared grand-prize winners.
The last 10 tickets will receive a $500 gas card.
Purchase tickets online at www.mercedesbenzofcolumbus.com, call 706-256-6100 or stop by the lot at 7470 Veterans Parkway.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
