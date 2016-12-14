Expect a cloudy morning, but no rain today

Expect a cloudy morning Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s, the National Weather Service reports.
Cloud cover should start to disperse in the afternoon as temperatures rise into the low 60s. No rain is expected today.
Thursday and Friday should be bright and sunny with a high in the mid 50s up to 60 degrees and overnight lows near freezing on Thursday.
A warm front from the Gulf should move in late Friday and Saturday, bringing a high in the low 70s and a slight chance of rain that will increase to about 90 percent on Sunday.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
