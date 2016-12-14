CORTA selling commemorative pavers for Cooper Creek Tennis Center

The Columbus Regional Tennis Association is selling engraved commemorative brick pavers at the new expanded Cooper Creek Tennis Center to help raise funds, CORTA announced Tuesday.
Tennis enthusiasts, or those wanting to commemorate loved ones who loved the game, can buy the pavers in two sizes and can even include a company logo, should you choose.
The pavers cost $150 for a 4-by-8-inch with up to three lines of engraving, 18 characters per line, or $350 for a 16-by-16-inch, engraved with up to 14 lines, 28 characters per line.
Pavers with engraved logos on them cost $300 for the 4-by-8 and $600 for the 16-by-16.
You can order the pavers here.
