Feeling needy? There may be a good reason

0:36 Man pleads guilty to murder of Columbus woman Pause

0:54 Bus driver dies following morning school bus crash

1:13 Attorney of boy whose leg was amputated says 'he has good days, he has bad days'

3:00 Seniors bring Ford Model As back on the road

0:31 Parachutist sets field afire during holiday jump

1:50 MercyMed of Columbus brings health care and faith to those in need

2:35 Actors get out of the way so characters can live on stage

3:13 Feeding the Valley project update

2:03 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition