Feeling needy? There may be a good reason

Feeling needy? That could be because you live in the 16th neediest city in America, according to, of course, WalletHub, the website that rates such things.
WalletHub ranked 150 American cities based on two broad categories, Economic Well-Being and Health/Safety.
The Economic Well-being rating is based on child and adult poverty rates, homelessness and unemployment rates, bankruptcy and foreclosure rates and high school dropout rates, WalletHub says.
The Health/Safety rating is based on crime, number of people insured, number of people with computer access and number of people with depression.
For the record, Detroit ranked as the neediest city in the country because it ranked at the top of both categories.
Columbus was rated the 16th most needy city based on ranking 28th in economic well-being, but eighth in health/safety.
Atlanta (fourth) and Augusta (13th) ranked needier than Columbus among Georgia cities.
Those are the only Georgia cities listed, which makes Columbus needier, considerably needier, than Macon.
Needier than Macon?
WalletHub, please!
