Columbus Samoans to help families displaced by fire at Woodcliff Apartments

The Samoan Christian Church may be small in number, but it has a big heart, a representative of the group said Tuesday.
Tolua Puailoa said the group will hold a “Giving Back for the Holidays” event on Saturday to help Columbus families recently displaced by a fire at Woodcliff Apartments on Oakley Drive off St. Mary’s Road.
The event is from 12 to 3 p.m. at Councilor Jerry “Pops” Barnes office located at 3640 Buena Vista Road.
Puailoa announced the event at a Columbus Council meeting. She was accompanied by her husband, Tumua, and the church pastor, Loama Sialega.
Barnes thanked the Samoan group for their service to the community over the years, and encouraged city officials to help spread the word about the event.
Puailoa said she and her husband are both retired city workers who have lived in Columbus for more than 30 years. Her husband is a retired veteran, and they settled in Columbus after his years in the military.
“All the way from the south Pacific island of American Samoa,” she said. “But we make Columbus our home because of service, and we raised our children and grandchildren, and they want Columbus to be their home.”
The church has about 130 members and rents space from Benning Hill Baptist Church, located at 8 Esquiline Drive, Puailoa said. Individuals interested in donating clothing, toiletries, canned food, shoes and other items to the fire victims can send them to that location.
Sialega said a Samoan youth group will sing Christmas carols at the event, and the church will give gifts to the community.
“We’re fortunate to have what we have and we just want people to know that they’re not left out,” he said. “They are loved equally by everyone. We just want to share in that.”
For more information, call Puailoa at 706-593-7467.
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
