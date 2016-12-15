Columbus State gains full re-accreditation

Columbus State University has been fully re-accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), a regional accrediting agency recognized by the United States Department of Education, according to a CSU release.
“Earning accreditation by SACSCOC is a formal stamp of approval for the university, our academic programs and the way we do business,” said CSU President Chris Markwood. “It took a tremendous amount of work to get to this point, and we should all be proud of this achievement.”
The re-accreditation review takes place every 10 years and is confirmation of CSU’s continued commitment to integrity and its capacity to provide effective programs and services based on agreed-upon accreditation standards, the release states.
When accreditation is awarded to an institution of higher education by SACSCOC, it means the institution has a mission appropriate to higher education, resources, programs and services sufficient to accomplish and sustain its mission, clearly specified educational objectives that are consistent with its mission and appropriate to the degrees it offers, and is successful in assessing its achievement of these objectives and demonstrating improvements.
“We had a lot of people involved in this process,” said Tina Butcher, CSU’s interim provost and vice president for academic affairs, who led the re-accreditation process. “My thanks go out to all the faculty and staff who made sure we met all the requirements that are spelled out in this rigorous process.”
