Aflac garners awards for workplace, workforce

Aflac has announced two major honors for the company and its workforce. Aflac was named to Fortune Magazine's 2016 lists of the Best Workplaces for Diversity and the Best Workplaces for African Americans, according to global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work and Fortune. Aflac appears at No. 31 and No. 8, respectively.
"These are outstanding honors for our company and our workforce, as we place a great deal of our focus on building and maintaining an environment of diversity and inclusion," Aflac Chairman and CEO Dan Amos said. "With a marketplace as eclectic as the United States, focusing on diversity is not just the right thing to do; it makes business sense, as well. We want to thank Fortune and Great Place to Work for these special recognitions."
Aflac's workforce is comprised of 67 percent women, 45 percent minorities and nearly 30 percent African-Americans. In terms of leadership, 23 percent of Aflac's officers are minorities, with 11 percent African-Americans, including the company's U.S. president and its general counsel, each of whom are African-American women.
Workplaces that prize diversity and inclusivity aren't just good for specific classes of workers, a release from Aflac states. By promoting environments that are great for all employees, organizations create winning workplaces, according to research Great Place to Work conducted to compile the list. The 50 companies on the 2016 Best Workplaces for Diversity list average 24 percent higher year-over-year revenue growth than other Great Place to Work-Certified workplaces that didn't earn a spot on the ranking.
"We congratulate this year's winners for showing that diverse workplaces are good for ALL employees," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Bottom line? Our research shows that the most inclusive workplaces enjoy significantly higher revenue growth than less-inclusive workplaces – evidence that these organizations are cultivating the full human potential of all their people."
In conjunction with the overall 2016 Best Workplaces for Diversity rankings, Great Place to Work is publishing other Best Workplaces for Diversity lists. These include the Best Workplaces for Latinos and the Best Workplaces for Asian Americans. Great Place to Work also has produced a report with survey data and workforce practices to help other workplaces become more inclusive.
