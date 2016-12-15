Aflac garners awards for workplace, workforce

0:57 Here is partial surveillance video showing student being carried from school Pause

1:19 Hospital bill continues to mount for boy whose leg was amputated

5:44 Attorney discusses viewing video of incident that allegedly led to leg amputation

1:13 Attorney of boy whose leg was amputated says 'he has good days, he has bad days'

0:57 How long does it take 700 graduates to walk into the Civic Center? About 60 seconds

1:36 Fire safety tips for your Christmas tree

0:31 Firefighters cool hot spots after blaze at Columbus apartment

3:00 Seniors bring Ford Model As back on the road

0:31 Parachutist sets field afire during holiday jump